Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 6.822Mt in December, up 0.5 per cent YoY from the 6.790Mt recorded in December 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US rose 0.8 per cent YoY in December, coming in at 6.741Mt, compared to 6.688Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Arizona, accounting for 47 per cent of cement consumed.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 4.116Mt in December, up 0.6 per cent YoY from 4.092Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer, closely followed by northern Texas.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, amounted to 6.249Mt, up 1.6 per cent YoY from 6.152Mt a year earlier.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 1.795Mt in December, down 0.3 per cent YoY from 1.8Mt in December 2024.

Imported clinker amounted to 86,425t, up 95.9 per cent YoY from 44,108t in December 2024.

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January-December 2025T

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 101,418Mt in 2025 down 1.7 per cent YoY from the 103,188Mt recorded in 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 1.5 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 100,132Mt, compared to 101,687t a year earlier.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 65,602Mt in 2025, up 2.1 per cent YoY from 61,407Mt in 2024.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 4.4 per cent YoY decline to 69,474Mt from 72,659Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 25,386Mt in 2025, up 1.4 per cent YoY from 25,019Mt in 2024. Turkey accounted for a third of imports, followed by Vietnam and Canada with 19 per cent each. Greece accounted for five per cent and Egypt four per cent.

Imported clinker amounted to 976,734t, up 8.3 per cent YoY from 902,203t in 2024. Canada accounted for 47 per cent of imports, followed by Turkey with 40 per cent. Tunisia accounted for five per cent, Egypt four per cent and France three per cent.