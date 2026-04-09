Holcim has indicated its intention to delist the shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), following its recent acquisition of a controlling stake in the Peruvian company.

Cementos Pacasmayo said that Holcim had filed a Schedule 13D with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), outlining plans to delist the company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS) from the NYSE and deregister them under the US Securities Exchange Act. The move would take place after completion of a mandatory tender offer for remaining shares, as required under Peruvian law.

Holcim acquired a 50.01 per cent stake in Cementos Pacasmayo in late March, securing control of the company, which reported sales of approximately US$630m in 2025.

Pacasmayo emphasised that the proposed delisting remains an intention expressed by its controlling shareholder and does not yet constitute a formal decision by the company or a definitive corporate action.

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Any delisting process would be subject to regulatory requirements in both Peru and the United States, as well as the outcome of the tender offer.

Cementos Pacasmayo’s shares are currently traded on the Lima Stock Exchange, with its NYSE listing conducted via ADS.