SaltX Technology has completed the first industrial-scale test campaign for electrified precalcination of cement raw meal supplied by Holcim at its Energy Centre Research Cluster (ECRC) facility in Hofors, Sweden.

The initial test period forms part of an ongoing validation programme in spring 2026, aimed at assessing process performance and operational stability at an industrially relevant scale. Each test campaign processes approximately 20t of cement raw meal.

According to SaltX, the first phase has delivered positive results, including achieving targeted calcination levels. The work builds on earlier trials at the company’s smaller-scale ECTR facility, where calcination targets were also met.

The programme is part of a joint effort between SaltX and Holcim to develop electrified cement production processes. The companies are pursuing two parallel technology tracks: electrified precalcination of raw meal and electrified sintering to produce clinker.

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Together, these technologies are intended to support the development of a fully electrified pilot plant, currently targeted for commissioning in 2028.

SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden said the results from Hofors demonstrate consistent performance at a larger scale and support scaling of the technology.

Further test campaigns are planned as part of the current validation phase, with an update on progress expected before summer 2026.