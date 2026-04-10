Construction of the Suryatara Cement Industry has restarted following new infrastructure commitments from the provincial government. While the project initially stalled due to a lack of basic utilities, the government’s 2025/26 policy now includes specific support for large-scale industrial development.

Key infrastructure work, including a 10km access road connecting Lakhrapata to the Madan Bhandari Highway, is in its final stages with an estimated cost of NPR1.2bn (US$8m). The provincial government has already allocated NPR 5m to fast-track this connection.

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Investment Board Nepal previously approved NPR 14.275bn for the venture, which targets a total investment of approximately NPR15bn. Chairman Mukunda Prasad Timilsina noted that with road, water, and electricity issues being addressed, the company is moving forward with limestone extraction plans in Barahatal and may seek further foreign investment to meet the project's high capital requirements.