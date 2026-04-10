PPC Ltd has officially commissioned two new solar plants in South Africa, located at its Slurry facility in the northwest and the Dwaalboom plant in Limpopo. Developed alongside Sturdee Energy, the sites each provide 10MW of capacity to power cement manufacturing directly.



The "behind-the-meter" installations allow PPC to bypass the national grid, reducing reliance on Eskom while mitigating the impact of load-shedding. The plants utilise bifacial panels and single-axis tracking systems to maximise energy capture throughout the day.



This renewable transition is expected to cut the company’s carbon emissions by over 50,000t of CO 2 annually. Following this success, PPC plans to expand its green energy strategy with future wheeling arrangements to supply multiple operational sites.

Advertisement