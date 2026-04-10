Geocycle, the waste management arm of Holcim, is reportedly planning to invest around US$125m in Latin America by 2030 to expand co-processing capacity and circular economy infrastructure, according to local media sources.

The investment will focus on increasing the use of waste-derived fuels in cement production, supporting efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption and lower CO 2 emissions across Holcim’s regional operations.

Geocycle said it has already invested more than US$55m in recent years to establish a network of 14 facilities across Latin America. These installations are designed to process industrial, municipal and commercial waste into alternative fuels for use in cement kilns.

By the end of 2025, the company reported that around 30.1 per cent of Holcim’s thermal energy demand in Latin America was met through co-processing. Over the same period, approximately 1Mt of waste was converted into usable resources in the region, contributing to 12.6Mt processed globally.

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The company estimates that its Latin American operations avoided around 1.1Mt of CO 2 emissions in 2025, through the substitution of conventional fossil fuels with alternative materials.

Geocycle’s expansion strategy also includes partnerships with industrial and municipal stakeholders. The company is working with consumer goods producers, including Nestlé and PepsiCo, on waste recovery and plastic neutrality initiatives, as well as supporting municipal waste management projects such as a mechanised sorting facility in Guayaquil, Ecuador.