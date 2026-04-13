CalPortland has announced a temporary workforce reduction at its facility north of Redding in the Mountaingate community, resulting in the layoff of 53 employees. The company cited a decline in cement demand across Northern California as the primary reason for the decision.

Staff members were reportedly informed of the cuts during an all-employee meeting on Thursday morning, following a notification sent out the previous evening. The reduction includes 42 hourly workers and 11 salaried employees. While the layoffs are officially set to take effect on June 15, impacted staff have been instructed not to report to work in the meantime, though some will receive compensation during the transition period.

Several of the affected workers are members of the United Steelworkers Local 1986. Union representatives expressed concern that the terminations did not follow seniority protocols and indicated plans to meet with company management in the coming weeks to discuss the matter.

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Tina McIntyre, CalPortland’s Vice President of Public Affairs, confirmed that the staff reduction is specific to the Redding location. She stated that the company intends to reverse the cuts once market conditions in the region improve.