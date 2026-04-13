Steppe Cement Ltd has announced a significant increase in its market share within Kazakhstan for the first quarter of 2026, driven by a surge in both sales volume and pricing. The company reported that its share of the national market rose to 16 per cent during the period, up from 13.5 per cent during the same timeframe last year. This growth was reflected in the company's stock price, which climbed 16 per cent to 22.00 pence in London by the end of last week.

Financial results show that sales reached approximately US$19.5m from the delivery of 344,058t of cement. This represents a substantial rise from the previous year, when the company sold 276,217t for US$12.7m. The average price per tonne also saw a healthy increase, climbing to 57 dollars from 47 dollars a year ago.

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While clinker production remained stable compared to 2025 levels, the firm expressed confidence in the steady demand for its products. Looking ahead at the remainder of 2026, Steppe Cement expects total cement consumption across Kazakhstan to remain consistent with last year’s figures, totalling roughly 14.5Mt.