India’s Adani Group has announced plans to establish a new cement manufacturing unit in Odisha, as part of a broader multi-sector investment programme in the state.

The proposed cement plant will be located near Cuttack and involves an investment of approximately INR21bn (US$250m). The project is expected to create around 2500 jobs, according to company statements.

The announcement was made by Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ), during an industrial investment event organised by the Odisha government in Khurda. The cement unit forms part of a wider INR330.81bn investment package by the group, which also includes a thermal power plant and a data centre.

The Odisha government said the event included the inauguration and foundation laying of 36 industrial projects across multiple sectors, with total investments of INR408.11bn. The projects are aimed at supporting industrialisation and economic development across the state.

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Adani Group already has an established presence in Odisha through its operations in ports, mining and industrial infrastructure. The planned cement plant represents an expansion of its footprint in the building materials sector in eastern India.

Further details regarding the plant’s capacity and timeline have not been disclosed.