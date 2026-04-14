UltraTech Cement’s Project Uday in Tadipatri, Andhra Pradesh, is transforming agricultural waste into a thriving circular economy. Since February 2025, the initiative has diverted over 800 metric tons of banana pseudostem waste from landfills, preventing open-air burning while creating sustainable livelihoods for the local community.

By partnering with technical experts and local cooperatives, the project has established a zero-waste value chain. So far, 500 farmers have been trained to produce organic fertilisers, and 100 women entrepreneurs are now crafting eco-friendly products like handbags, laptop sleeves, and home décor from banana fibre.

The initiative converts bulky banana residue into high-quality fibre and compost, providing 10 local self-help groups with training in weaving and handicraft production. Through collaboration with the National Institute of Design, the project ensures these products are market-ready. Looking ahead, UltraTech plans to expand the programme to reach all 2500 banana farmers in the region.

Advertisement

Funded by the UltraTech Community Welfare Foundation, the project follows a build-transfer-sustain model. This approach allows the local women’s cooperative to eventually take full ownership of the business, from sourcing raw materials to marketing finished goods.