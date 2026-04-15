Hollingshead Cement, the bulk cement arm of SRM Concrete, has officially opened its newest terminal in Terrell, Texas. This strategic addition significantly grows the company’s distribution footprint within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Located 30 miles east of Dallas, the rail-served facility works alongside the existing Cresson location to better serve regional customers.

The terminal features a 50,000t capacity and is equipped with two truck-load-out lanes designed for efficient service. SRM Concrete CEO Jeff Hollingshead noted that the investment solidifies the company’s position as a leading ready-mix supplier in the market. By operating terminals on both the east and west sides of the metroplex, the company can now provide more reliable supply across the entire region. Beyond logistics, the new site is expected to boost the local economy through industrial growth and the creation of new jobs.