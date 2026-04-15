Peter McGregor City of Port Adelaide Enfield Councillor is set to introduce a motion urging the council to contact the Environment Protection Authority and the Environment Minister to block the trial. He argues that the plant’s proximity to residential homes makes the increase in plastic burning a direct risk to the community, noting that the facility is located mere metres from local housing. While Adbri maintains that the fuel burns cleanly under optimal conditions, McGregor and local residents worry about the potential for harmful emissions if operating conditions fluctuate.





The Environment Protection Authority confirmed it is currently assessing Adbri's proposal for the trial, focusing on safety standards and emission controls. Meanwhile, residents like Melanie Carter of Largs Bay have called for independent medical monitoring should the trial proceed, citing existing issues with visible vapours and odours from the site. Adbri, which was acquired by the Irish company CRH in 2024, continues to defend the initiative as a necessary step toward reducing reliance on fossil fuels and diverting waste from landfills.