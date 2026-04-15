India-based Nuvoco Vistas Corp reported a 30.6 per cent YoY decline in standalone net profit to INR8.02bn (US$96.3m) for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with INR11.55bn in the same period last year.

Net revenue increased by 11.9 per cent to INR283.63bn (US$3.41bn), supported by higher sales, while operating profit rose marginally by 3.5 per cent to INR39.38bn (US$473.7m). However, operating profit margin contracted to 7.59 per cent, reflecting rising cost pressures.

Total operating expenses increased by 13.5 per cent to INR244.25bn (US$2.94bn), outpacing revenue growth. Interest costs rose by 20.4 per cent to INR9.61bn (US$115.6m), while taxation increased sharply by 77.1 per cent to INR5.40bn (US$65.0m).

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Other income increased significantly to INR1.93bn (US$23.2m) from INR0.31bn in the comparable period.