The Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has received the first-class order for Special Contribution to the Development of the Cement Industry of the Russian Federation. The award was delivered by a delegation from the Union of Cement Producers of Russia during an official visit to the region. Kadyrov announced the news via his Telegram channel, noting that the order was presented by the union’s executive director, Darya Martynkina, though the specific criteria for the honour were not detailed.



The meeting between Kadyrov and industry representatives focused on the modernisation and expansion of Chechencement. Participants included Vladimir Zarudny, the head of the Elektrostal Heavy Engineering Plant, and Abdul-Khamid Baibetirov, the CEO of Chechencement. During the visit, Kadyrov guided the delegation through the industrial site where a new high-tech facility is currently under construction.



This new plant is designed to use the dry production method and is expected to produce up to 1Mt of cement annually. Kadyrov stated that the facility is set to become one of the most advanced in the country upon completion. He highlighted that the project is particularly significant because it marks the first dry-method cement plant in Russia built entirely by domestic manufacturers without the involvement of companies from unfriendly nations.

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