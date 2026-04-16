Irish Cement has officially commissioned a new rooftop solar array at its Platin Works facility as part of an ongoing commitment to renewable energy and industrial decarbonisation. The project, which was originally conceived by the local site team and delivered by the Platin Projects group, involved the installation of one megawatt of solar panels across two buildings. The electricity generated by these arrays is fed directly into the plant’s power supply to support daily operations.



James Weir, the environmental manager at Platin, noted that the facility aims to capitalise on Ireland’s seasonal daylight, with the majority of annual solar output expected between April and September. He emphasised that securing local, carbon-free energy sources is essential for maintaining the plant's competitiveness while reducing its environmental footprint. The successful transition of this project from a local concept to a functional reality marks a significant step in the site's broader strategy to lead the industry in sustainable manufacturing.

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