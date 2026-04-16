The director of Ciment Catala, Albert Avellaneda, has addressed the complex landscape of industrial decarbonisation during a recent conference organised by the College of Industrial Engineers of Catalonia. Speaking on the implementation of new carbon budgets, Avellaneda clarified that the majority of cement emissions result from chemical production processes rather than energy use, necessitating a fundamental technological shift. He emphasised that reaching net-zero targets will rely heavily on carbon capture technologies, which require substantial investments of approximately EUR400m despite uncertain economic returns.



The new climate framework in Catalonia establishes a global emissions limit of 161.6Mt of CO 2 equivalent for the 2026-30 period, aligning with broader European goals for 2050. While the industry remains committed to its roadmap for climate neutrality, Ciment Catala warns that these ambitious targets must be supported by a realistic infrastructure for CO 2 transport and storage. The association noted that without effective support measures and access to competitive energy prices, the demanding pace of current climate policies could jeopardise the sector's competitiveness, particularly as domestic consumption remains significantly below the European average.

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