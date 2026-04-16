Amrize has expanded its ‘Made in America’ cement label to additional US plants, bringing the total number of participating sites to nine as the company seeks to strengthen domestic supply.

The label, which signifies that cement is produced entirely within the US—from raw materials through to manufacturing—has now been extended to plants in Ada, Oklahoma; Alpena, Michigan; Joppa, Illinois; and Paulding, Ohio. It was first introduced in November 2025 at the company’s flagship sites in Ste Genevieve, Missouri; Midlothian, Texas; Devil’s Slide, Utah; Holly Hill, South Carolina; and Portland, Colorado.

To support the expansion, Amrize is investing to increase production capacity at key facilities, including Ste Genevieve and Midlothian. The upgrades form part of a broader US$900m investment programme planned for 2026 across its operations.

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Amrize operates 13 cement plants in the US and maintains a nationwide distribution network, positioning it to meet growing demand for domestically sourced construction materials. Patrick Cleary, senior vice president of US Cement and Supply Chain, said the initiative reflects increasing customer preference for US-produced materials that meet local performance standards and offer reliable supply.

The company employs more than 11,000 people across approximately 600 sites in the US, supplying cement and building materials to customers nationwide.