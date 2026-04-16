Brazil’s Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) is set to begin the binding bid phase for the sale of its cement business, CSN Cimentos, within the next month, according to the company’s chief financial officer, Marco Rabello.

Non-binding offers are expected by the end of April, with shortlisted bidders invited to submit binding proposals by the end of June. The transaction could be completed by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

The sale is expected to attract strong interest from both domestic and international players. Reported potential bidders include Brazil’s Votorantim and J&F, as well as Chinese groups Anhui Conch Cement, Huaxin Cement and Sinoma International. Additional interest is also anticipated from European and Mexican companies.

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Market sources suggest the business could be valued at more than BRL10bn (US$2bn), although CSN has not disclosed pricing expectations.

CSN is pursuing the divestment as part of a broader strategy to reduce debt. The company previously appointed Morgan Stanley as financial advisor for the sale process.