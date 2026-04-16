Last month, US Congressman Ryan Mackenzie, who represents Pennsylvania’s 7th District, called for cement to be designated a “Critical National Security Material”, urging the federal government to prioritise domestically produced supply in infrastructure and procurement. The proposal, supported by the American Cement Association (ACA) and major producers, reflects a shift in how the material is being contextualised: not simply as a commodity, but as part of a strategic industrial base.

There have already been echoes at a company level. This week Amrize extended its ‘Made in America’ cement label to additional plants, while other producers have taken a similar tack—less explicitly branded perhaps, but evident in the steady emphasis on domestic supply chains, capacity upgrades and positioning around federal infrastructure demand.

Clearly, there are political overtones but as an argument it’s at odds with the way the US cement market has functioned for decades. Imports have long acted as a flexible buffer, allowing supply to respond to regional demand without requiring permanent domestic overcapacity. In coastal markets in particular, seaborne cement and clinker have often proved more economical than transporting material inland, while also exerting a quiet disciplining effect on prices. Imports exceeding 20Mt per year—around a fifth of total consumption—are not an aberration but a feature of that system.

Yet in the current political climate, reliance on imports is increasingly presented as a vulnerability that doesn’t sit well with the Trump administration’s muscular posturing. The language of resilience and self-sufficiency, more familiar in discussions around energy or semiconductors, is now being applied to humble cement.

There is a certain historical symmetry, as this argument is emerging from the Lehigh Valley. The region’s limestone deposits made it the centre of US cement production in the early 20th century, supplying the material that underpinned the country’s industrial expansion. Its subsequent decline—driven by shifting transport economics, newer plants elsewhere and the broader contraction of heavy industry—has long been read as part of the wider story of the Rust Belt. Yet the Valley remains an active production hub and, more importantly, a symbol of an earlier model of industrial self-reliance.

Advertisement

Moreover, as CalPortland's announcement it will temporarily reduce its workforce illustrates, the problem is by no means limited to American cement's erstwhile hinterland.

The renewed focus on domestic capacity also reflects a wider unease about the exposure of critical infrastructure to external forces. Cement plants are rarely just neutral assets; their operation is shaped by the political environments in which they sit. The conviction this week of eight former Lafarge employees and associates for payments to armed groups in Syria is an extreme example of how those pressures can manifest.

Set against that, the push for self-sufficiency begins to look more complicated. Cement remains, by its nature, a regional product. Eliminating imports would require either sustained overcapacity or a willingness to accept higher prices, neither of which aligns comfortably with the cyclical dynamics of the construction sector.

What is clear, both in the US and elsewhere, is that cement is starting to be viewed differently. The balance between domestic production and imported supply, once treated as a matter of logistics and cost, is now being recast in strategic terms. Whether that leads to meaningful policy change, or simply a reframing of familiar tensions, remains to be seen.