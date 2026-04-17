Elpro International Ltd has acquired a minority stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd, marking its entry into the cement sector, the company said in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The investment comprises 136,000 equity shares purchased for a total consideration of INR60.2m (US$0.72m). Elpro confirmed that it had no prior shareholding in Ambuja Cements and that the transaction was completed in cash.

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The company described the acquisition as part of its broader investment and portfolio diversification strategy. It added that the transaction does not constitute a related party deal and did not require any regulatory approvals.