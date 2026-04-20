UltraTech Cement Ltd, the leading cement producer of the Aditya Birla Group, has officially surpassed an installed manufacturing capacity of 200Mta in India. This achievement follows the commissioning of three new grinding units in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh, which added a combined 8.7Mta to the company’s footprint. With these additions, UltraTech’s total domestic capacity reached 200.1Mta, while its global consolidated capacity rose to 205.5Mta. This scale establishes UltraTech as the largest cement company in the world outside of China, reflecting a massive leap in industrial execution and national self-reliance.

The rapid pace of this expansion is particularly noteworthy. While the company took 36 years to reach its first 100Mta in 2019, it successfully doubled that figure in less than seven years. Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla noted that this growth aligns with the national vision for large-scale manufacturing and infrastructure development. Currently, UltraTech products are integral to the Indian landscape, contributing to one in every three homes and the majority of the nation’s metro rail and concrete highway projects. Major landmarks, including the New Parliament Building and the Mumbai Coastal Road, have relied on UltraTech’s supply. Managing Director K C Jhanwar credited this success to a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that have created a nationwide manufacturing network. This 200Mta milestone positions the company to continue supporting India’s long-term urbanisation and infrastructure goals with unmatched domestic strength and global competitiveness.