A cargo vessel operated by Thailand-based Siam Cement Group (SCG) has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz after diplomatic efforts involving Oman and Iran, according to Thailand’s foreign ministry.

The vessel was one of two SCG-owned ships for which assistance had been requested to ensure safe passage from Iranian waters. The ministry confirmed that at least one vessel has now cleared the strategic shipping route, a key artery for global energy and bulk materials trade.

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Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raised the issue during an official visit to Oman on April 15-17, where discussions included securing support for Thai vessels navigating the region.