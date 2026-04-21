Heidelberg Materials has agreed to increase its shareholding in Turkey-based cement producer Akçansa to 79.44 per cent, strengthening its position in the country and the wider Mediterranean region.

The German group said it has accepted an offer to acquire a 39.72 per cent stake from Sabanci Holding, doubling its existing holding in the Istanbul-listed company. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Akçansa is one of Turkey’s leading cement producers, with integrated cement plants, terminals and a strong presence in both domestic and export markets, including the Mediterranean basin.

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Heidelberg Materials said the move aligns with its strategy of reinforcing its footprint in core markets and optimising its portfolio. Chairman of the managing board Dominik von Achten said the transaction would enhance the group’s supply capabilities in a region offering “compelling growth opportunities.”

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals.