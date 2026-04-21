Pakistan has approved plans for seven new cement plants representing an estimated investment of US$700m, following the removal of regulatory bottlenecks by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The approvals, coordinated with the Punjab government and other stakeholders, cover projects by Flying Cement Co Ltd, Lucky Cement Ltd, Bhutta Cement, Asian Precious Minerals Ltd, Orient Cement (Pvt) Ltd, Dandot Cement Co Ltd and Maple Leaf Cement.

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The developments are expected to increase domestic cement capacity, reduce reliance on imports and support export growth. Authorities also anticipate wider economic benefits, including job creation across manufacturing, logistics and energy, alongside increased activity in downstream construction and infrastructure sectors.