Vietnam Cement Corporation (VICEM) is advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to improve occupational safety and health (OSH), alongside wider efforts to reduce emissions and support greener production.

Speaking at the launch of Workers’ Month and Action Month on OSH 2026 on 20 April, Nguyen Quoc Viet, chairman of VICEM’s Member Council, said the cement sector’s inherently high-risk processes—from quarrying and transport to grinding, clinker production and distribution—require more systematic and technology-driven safety management.

VICEM plans to deploy AI-based systems to analyse operational data, monitor equipment and working environments in real time, and identify potential hazards. The technology is expected to detect anomalies such as excessive vibration, temperature or pressure, as well as unsafe worker behaviour, enabling early intervention before incidents occur.

According to the company, more than 80 per cent of workplace accidents are linked to human factors, underscoring the need to shift from reactive to preventive safety approaches. AI-supported risk assessment is intended to help tailor safety protocols to specific roles and production stages, while improving overall process efficiency.

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Alongside digitalisation, VICEM continues to invest in environmental performance. Monitoring systems linked to local authorities are being used to track emissions, while the use of industrial by-products—including ash, slag and gypsum—as alternative raw materials is being expanded. Waste heat recovery systems have also been implemented at several plants, including But Son, Tam Diep, Hoang Mai and Hai Phong.

The company is also updating safety standards and training programmes, with a greater emphasis on practical exercises and scenario-based simulations.

VICEM said the integration of digital technologies with green production will be central to improving safety, reducing environmental impact and strengthening competitiveness in an increasingly challenging market.