CRH has completed the delisting of its shares from the London Stock Exchange (LSE), finalising its transition to a sole listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Ireland-based building materials group confirmed that its London-listed ordinary and seven per cent preference shares were cancelled as of 08:00 yesterday. CRH had already exited Euronext Dublin in 2023 as part of its shift towards the US market.

The company is now listed exclusively in New York, where it joined the S&P 500 index in late 2025, further aligning its investor base with its predominantly North American earnings profile.

CRH is due to report its 1Q26 results next week, with analysts forecasting continued earnings growth. Davy Stockbrokers estimates full-year adjusted earnings of US$8.2bn, representing a 7.4 per cent increase and broadly in line with company guidance. The outlook would mark a 13th consecutive year of margin expansion.

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In 2025, CRH reported revenues of US$37.4bn, up five per cent YoY, supported by favourable market conditions and acquisitions. Net income rose by eight per cent to US$3.8bn, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 11 per cent to US$7.7bn.

The group invested US$4.1bn in 38 acquisitions during the year, including the US$2.1bn purchase of Eco Material Technologies, a supplier of supplementary cementitious materials. A further US$1.7bn was allocated to growth-focused capital expenditure.