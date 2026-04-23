Mr. Yasin Tekinarslan has been announced as the new CEO of Cimpor Africa.

A graduate of Erciyes University in Turkey, Mr Tekinarslan joined Cimpor in 2017 and has impressed within the organisation.

After serving as Regional Manager for Concrete & Aggregates, he later became Country Director for Cimpor Côte d’Ivoire. The company notes he stood out for his ability to deliver sustainable performance, lead strategic transformations, and unite his teams around ambitious goals.

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Cimpor says the appointment reflects the Group’s confidence in his vision, commitment, and ability to accelerate the development of group activities across its African operations.