Canadian eco tech firm CURA Climate Inc and TITAN Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate electrochemical technology for the production of low-carbon cement and lime.

Under the agreement, the partners will assess CURA’s limestone-splitting process, beginning with laboratory validation of materials, followed by technical and commercial studies to explore potential pilot deployment across TITAN’s operations.

CURA’s technology uses electricity and a proprietary redox mediator platform to separate limestone into calcium hydroxide and a concentrated CO 2 stream prior to kiln processing. The approach is designed to reduce process emissions by up to 85 per cent compared with conventional clinker production, while remaining compatible with existing cement manufacturing infrastructure.

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The collaboration forms part of TITAN’s broader strategy to accelerate decarbonisation and scale up emerging technologies under its TITAN Forward 2029 plan, while supporting CURA’s efforts to validate and commercialise its electrified cement production process.