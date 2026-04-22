Pioneer Cement Ltd reported a substantial increase in profitability for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, with earnings climbing to PKR1.5bn (US$5.38m). This represents a 56 per cent rise compared to the PKR974m earned during the same period last year. Financial analysts from AKD Research noted that the performance aligned with market expectations and was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and improved retention prices.

The company's revenue rose by 27 per cent to reach PKR10bn, supported by an 18 per cent increase in offtakes. Higher retention prices also contributed to gross margins expanding to 29 per cent. Furthermore, finance costs dropped significantly by 42 per cent, falling to PKR165m. This reduction was attributed to a combination of easing interest rates and a nearly 40 per cent decrease in total outstanding debt.

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Market observers from IMS Research highlighted that Pioneer Cement is currently outperforming the industry in revenue growth. Following the acquisition by MLCF, new management is expected to introduce operational synergies. Experts anticipate that the sharing of expertise regarding alternative fuel mixes, such as petcoke and biofuels, will help mitigate rising coal costs stemming from recent international conflicts.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan