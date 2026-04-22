GCC, the Chihuahua-based cement producer, has exceeded financial expectations for the start of 2026, reporting a 19.8 per cent increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of the previous year. This performance, which surpassed market forecasts by six per cent, was bolstered by favourable weather and disciplined operational execution across its two primary markets.

In Mexico, revenue surged by 28.2 per cent, fuelled by higher sales volumes in cement and concrete along with increased demand from the residential and infrastructure sectors. The Mexican market also benefited from currency appreciation during this period. Meanwhile, the United States market remains the company’s largest revenue source, accounting for approximately 70 per cent of total sales. US quarterly sales rose by 15.9 per cent as improved volumes successfully offset a decline in cement prices.

Advertisement

CEO Enrique Escalante noted that the solid start to the year reflects increased activity across all markets. The company’s ability to capitalise on positive market conditions has resulted in outstanding growth in both revenue and operating cash flow, setting a strong tone for the remainder of the fiscal year.