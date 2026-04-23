Carbon Upcycling Technologies is developing its first commercial-scale plant at a major Canadian cement facility to transform carbon dioxide emissions and industrial waste into low-carbon cement materials, strengthening domestic construction supply chains.

Supported by USD$10m in asset-backed financing from ATEL Ventures, this project aims to enhance producer economics, reduce financial risks for the initial rollout, and position the technology for broader industrial application. Successful deployment could validate the business model, accelerating adoption and expanding the company's presence in sustainable, locally sourced construction materials.