First Graphene Ltd has announced the successful completion of a landmark production trial for graphene-enhanced roof tiles in partnership with FP McCann, the largest precast concrete manufacturer in the UK. Conducted at the Cadeby manufacturing facility, the five-month project utilised 40t of specialised cement developed alongside Breedon Group to produce over 10,000 tiles.

The trial results demonstrated that using graphene-enhanced cement can reduce carbon emissions by up to 14 per cent and lower the required cement volume by up to eight per cent. These tiles maintained the necessary strength and quality standards while proving more cost-effective than traditional options. Following the successful testing of these materials for consistency and efficiency, the tiles are now slated for distribution across various British construction projects, including new installations at the Cadeby site.

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The initiative received support from the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as well as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. This collaboration aligns with government targets to deliver over one million sustainable homes within the next three years. First Graphene leadership noted that the trial provides a proven blueprint for reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry while meeting the growing demand for low-carbon infrastructure. This development positions the company to enter a global roof tile market expected to reach nearly US$12bn over the next decade.