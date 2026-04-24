Kohat Cement Co Ltd (KOHC) announced its financial results for 9MFY26 on 23 April 23, therein reporting a 20 per cent YoY decline in earnings to PKR7.4bn (US$26.5m) compared to PKR9.2bn in the same period last year.

Result Highlights, as summarised by AHL Research, state that in 9MFY26, KOHC’s net sales stood at PKR28.9bn, remaining flat year-on-year. Total dispatches increased by nine per cent YoY. However, this was offset by an 8 per cent decline in retention prices, resulting in a stable topline for the period.

Gross margins declined to 34 per cent in 9MFY26, compared to 42 per cent in 9MFY25. Elevated fuel costs primarily drove the contraction, due to the unavailability of Afghan coal and a surge in coal prices.

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Other income decreased by 18 per cent YoY to PKR3.2bn in 9MFY26. Lower interest rates primarily drove the decline. Finance costs declined sharply by 56 per cent year-on-year to PKR0.1bn in 9MFY26, primarily driven by a lower interest rate environment. The total debt has increased to PKR7.2bn in 3QFY26, up from PKR2.2bn in 3QFY25 and PKR 6.6bn in 2QFY26.

The effective tax rate stood at 35 per cent in 9MFY26, unchanged YoY from 35 per cent in 9MFY25.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan