Jamaica’s Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) has introduced measures to stabilise cement supply following production disruptions at Caribbean Cement Co caused by heavy rainfall.

The ministry said interim steps are in place as the company works to restore operations, including efforts to stabilise equipment and improve production conditions.

To address short-term shortages, a cement vessel originally destined for The Bahamas has been redirected to Jamaica, with arrival expected on 25 April. A further 28,400t of cement is scheduled for delivery in early May.

The government has also approved an additional import quota for Buying House Co to support supply, particularly in western regions of the country.

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Industry minister Aubyn Hill said the measures are aimed at maintaining supply stability as construction activity continues, including rebuilding efforts following recent hurricane impacts.

The MIIC said it will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with industry stakeholders, while Caribbean Cement works to return production to planned levels.