CarbonCure Technologies has appointed Yuliya Kravtsov as its new chief executive officer, as the company targets further global growth in low-carbon concrete solutions.

Ms Kravtsov brings more than two decades of executive experience, including senior roles in the cement and building materials sector. She most recently served as head of integration at CRH and has previously held positions at Holcim and Lafarge.

The appointment comes as CarbonCure seeks to scale deployment of its CO2 utilisation technology, which enables concrete producers to inject captured carbon dioxide into fresh concrete, improving cement efficiency while reducing emissions.

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Kravtsov succeeds interim CEO Kristal Kaye, who will transition to the role of president and chief financial officer to support continuity and operational performance.

CarbonCure said the leadership change is intended to support its next phase of growth, as demand for lower-carbon construction materials continues to increase globally.