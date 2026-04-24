The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has announced the winners of its Concrete in Life 2025/26 global photography competition, highlighting the role of concrete in infrastructure, urban environments and daily life.

The competition attracted more than 20,000 entries from professional and amateur photographers worldwide. GCCA chief executive Thomas Guillot said the submissions demonstrated concrete’s “positive impact on people’s lives… sometimes practical, sometimes almost hidden, and sometimes very beautiful”.

The overall Concrete in Life Photo of the Year, awarded a US$10,000 prize, went to Celbert Palaganas for Pillars Across the Sea, taken in Cebu City, Philippines. The image features coastal vegetation in the foreground with the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway extending across the horizon.

( © Celbert Palaganas)

Four category winners were also named, each receiving US$2,500. Ralph Emerson De Peralta won the Urban Concrete category with Dubai Rising...

(© Ralph Emerson De Peralta)

While Rafly Rinaldy received the Concrete Infrastructure award for Hidden Connection, depicting Jakarta’s MRT tunnel...

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(© Rafly Rinaldy)

Naitao Li won Concrete in Daily Life with Time and Space Travelers in Harbin, China...

(© Naitao Li)

...and Marcel Van Balken took the Beauty and Design category with Triangles, set in Antwerp, Belgium.

( © Marcel Van Balken)

The annual competition aims to showcase the functional and aesthetic contribution of concrete to the built environment worldwide.