Siam City Cement Lanka and the Southern Province Chief Secretary have officially entered into a memorandum of understanding to enhance construction industry standards and technical expertise in the region. The agreement was formalised by CEO Thusith Gunawarnasuriya and Chief Secretary Chandima C Muhandiramge during a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Galle. The event took place under the patronage of Governor Prof Susiripala Manawadu and was attended by a variety of distinguished government officials.

The collaboration brings together engineers and technical officers from several key government institutions, such as the Building Department, the Irrigation Department, and the Provincial Road Development Authority. By bridging the gap between the public and private sectors, the partnership aims to empower local professionals with modern technical knowledge and innovative industry practices. This initiative highlights a shared commitment to improving the quality and durability of infrastructure projects throughout the Southern Province of Sri Lanka.