Eastern Province Cement Co has announced the successful completion of implementation works for its new 10,000tpd capacity clinker production line at the Khursaniyah plant. This milestone follows the initial contract signed in February 2024 with the Chinese firm Sinoma CDI for a turnkey project encompassing the design, construction, and operation of the facility using the latest manufacturing technologies.

The company is currently undertaking trial production operations to test all equipment and confirm overall plant efficiency before commencing full commercial activities. This expansion is part of a strategic effort to replace older, low-efficiency lines and align with the kingdom's goals for increased energy efficiency.