The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum has announced that construction work on the Yatim Taq cement production plant in Jowzjan province will officially commence this Monday. This major industrial project represents a total investment of US$160m and serves as a cornerstone of the country's recent efforts to modernise its infrastructure.

Ministry spokesperson Hamayun Afghan stated that the new facility is designed to output 3,000tpd of cement. Beyond production, the project is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy by creating approximately 5000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for the population.

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This initiative is part of a larger national strategy to increase the domestic manufacturing of construction materials and significantly reduce the country's dependence on foreign imports. With similar projects currently being planned or implemented in other provinces, the government aims to establish cement production as a primary driver of Afghanistan's industrial development and long-term economic stability.