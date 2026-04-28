UltraTech Cement has announced record-breaking financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending 31 March 2026 (FY25-26), driven by a 12 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net sales to INR54,670m (US$3.175m) and a 21 per cent increase in normalised profit after tax to INR30,110m.



The company achieved an all-time high quarterly operating profit of INR56,880m and an operating margin expansion to 22 per cent, supported by a three per cent decline in energy costs and increased utilisation of green power, which now comprises 43 per cent of total consumption.



Domestic grey cement sales volumes grew 9.3 per cent with capacity utilisation at 89 per cent, supported by a INR96bn capital expenditure in FY25-26. Following commissioning of new capacity in April 2026, the company's total domestic grey cement capacity has reached 200.1Mta, bringing its total global capacity to 205.5Mta and cementing its position as the largest cement producer outside of China. Furthermore, the company reported that its new cables and wires business is on schedule for commissioning by 3QFY26-27.

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