The IEEE-IAS/ACA Cement Conference opened yesterday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with a record 1291 registered attendees from 32 countries, organisers reported at the opening session.

Conference Chair Jennifer Flemming highlighted the global reach of the event, noting participation from markets including Australia, Egypt, Peru and Brazil, and emphasised the industry-led nature of the programme. The event is “designed 100 per cent for the cement industry, by the cement industry,” she said.

This year’s conference introduces several programme changes, including a new poster pavilion showcasing emerging technologies and applied research, alongside an expanded schedule featuring two-and-a-half days of technical content. Organisers have also replaced early-morning roundtables with later “cement mixer” sessions aimed at encouraging greater participation and networking.

Monica Manolas, recently-elected chair of the American Cement Association, used her address to call for stronger policy support for the sector, including recognition of cement as a “critical material” for national security and infrastructure. She said streamlined regulation and improved permitting would support investment, supply chain resilience and sustainability across the industry.

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The event will continue throughout the week with technical sessions, training programmes and a tour of Cemex's Miami cement plant.

International Cement Review can be found at Booth #408 of the exhibition.