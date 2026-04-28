Saudi Arabian cement producer Yamama Saudi Cement Co posted a revenue of SAR339.797m (US$90.6m) in the January-March 2026, down 2.6 per cent YoY from SAR349.029m in the equivalent period of 2025. The fall in sales revenues has been attributed to lower selling prices that increased sales volumes were unable to offset.

The company’s operating profit declined 11 per cent YoY to SAR132.277m in the 1Q26 when compared with SAR148.549m in the year-ago period.

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Net profit attributable to shareholders edged up 1.3 per cent YoY to SAR143.871m from SAR142,079m. Net profit increased thanks to higher sales volumes and increases in other income, driven mainly by the sale of certain production line accessories from the old plant, in addition to income from other investments.