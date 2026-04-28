Cement consumption in Bolivia declined by 33.5 per cent to 201,019t in February 2026 from 302,475t in the year-ago period, according to the country’s statistics institute, INE.

All markets contracted, except for Chuquisaca, which reported a 43.4 per cent increase in demand to 26,528t in February 2026 from 18,503t in February 2026. Demand in La Paz dropped by 55.5 per cent, the highest in the country, to 40,699t from 91,470t in February 2025, while Tarija reported a 49.3 per cent drop in consumption to 7630t from 15,048t. Cochabamba saw its demand reduce by 39.6 per cent YoY to 46,647t from 77,169t in February. Smaller but significant decreases were also noted by Oruro, which saw a 34.3 per cent drop to 7287t from 11,098t in February 2025, and Pando, where the market shrank by 32.7 per cent YoY to 1050t from 1560t. In Potosi, consumption declined by 30.6 per cent YoY to 10,801t in February 2026 from 15,561t. In Santa Cruz, deliveries were down 16.3 per cent to 57,328t from 68,508t, while in Beni consumption declined by12.3 per cent YoY to 3120t in February 2026 from 3558t in February 2025.

January-February 2026

In the first two months of 2026 Bolivia’s cement market contracted by 27.2 per cent to 456,859t from 627,626t in the 2M25.

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Santa Cruz accounted for the largest share of demand, which slipped by 3.1 per cent YoY to 132,862t from 137,093t, followed by Cochabamba, where consumption fell 42.5 per cent YoY to 105,359t in the 2M26 from 183,157t in the equivalent period of the previous year. In La Paz, demand shrank 49.6 per cent YoY to 90,079t from 179,839t in the 2M25. Chuquisaca provided the only light as consumption doubled to 66,487t from 33,219t over the same period. In Oruro demand declined by 19.1 per cent to 19,157t in the 2M26 from 23,668t in the 2M25. The Potosi market saw consumption drop by 41.2 per cent YoY to 18,016t from 30,636t while in Tarija, off-take fell by 44 per cent YoY 16,589t from 29,649t. In Beni, consumption was down 17.1 per cent YoY to 6690t in the January-February 2026 period from 8068t. The cement market in Pando shrank by 50.9 per cent YoY to 1620t from 3299t.