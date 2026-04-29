Bangladesh’s cement exports recorded strong growth in the first nine months of FY25–26 (July–March 2026), with export earnings rising by 16.20 per cent YoY, according to data from the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

During the nine-month period, export revenue reached US$11.98m, up from US$10.31m in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. The figure also includes limited exports of salt, stone, and other related products. The rising trends were also observed on a MoM and YoY basis, as depicted by EPB data.

For the full fiscal year FY24–25, Bangladesh’s cement export revenue amounted to US$14.33m, compared with US$18.42m in FY23–24. India remains the primary destination for Bangladeshi cement, particularly its northeastern states, while Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives are also key export markets.

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Bangladesh’s total exports of all commodities stood at US$48.28bn in the last fiscal year.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan