Orient Cement reported a significant 31.76 per cent increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ending March 2026, reaching INR554.30m (US$420.7m) compared to INR420.7m in the same period the previous year. This bottom-line growth occurred despite a 21.57 per cent dip in quarterly sales, which fell to INR6472.3m from NR8251.9m.

The company's full-year performance showed even more substantial gains, with net profit surging 270.07 per cent to INR3376.9m for the fiscal year ended March 2026. Annual sales also saw a steady climb, rising 3.11 per cent to total INR27931.2m compared to the previous year’s INR27088.3m.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan