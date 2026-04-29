OYAK Cement has commissioned a massive solar power facility in Beypazari with a peak capacity of 115.5MW and a connection capacity of 97.8MW. This new installation represents the largest self consumption photovoltaic system for industrial production at a single location in Turkiye Following the successful launch of a 9MW solar plant in Mardin last year, this latest project in Ankara province marks a major step in the company decarbonisation strategy, raising the share of renewable energy in its total consumption to 25 per cent.

The facility has officially entered full capacity operation following approval from the Turkish Electricity Distribution Corp. Covering 150 hectares, the site features 211,000 solar panels supported by 4900t of steel and two million meters of cabling. OYAK Cement expects the plant to generate 182GWh annually, which will offset carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to the amount absorbed by 3.9 million trees each year.

Advertisement

As part of the Taiwan-based TCC Group Holdings through its affiliation with CIMPOR Global, OYAK Cement remains committed to zero emissions and sustainable energy. The company intends to continue its investment in low-carbon technologies and renewables. This development aligns with Turkey broader energy shift, as the country total solar power capacity recently reached 26.5GW within its 125GW national energy mix.