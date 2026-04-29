Breedon Group plc has issued a trading update ahead of its Annual General Meeting, reporting a five per cent increase in revenue for the first quarter compared to the same period in 2025. This performance was bolstered by contributions from recent acquisitions, including Lionmark in the United States and Booth in Ireland. On a LfL basis, revenue grew by two per cent as strong activity in the American and Irish markets successfully offset a more sluggish start to the year in Great Britain.

In the British market, ready-mixed concrete volumes remained low due to a subdued residential sector, though other product categories showed signs of stabilisation in non-residential areas. Conversely, the United States saw a significant increase in activity as stable weather in the Midwest allowed for normal operational levels. In Ireland, volumes were modestly ahead of the previous year, and the integration of the Booth acquisition is currently underway.

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Looking forward, the group anticipates that residential demand will remain challenging throughout 2026. However, its significant exposure to the more resilient non-residential sector is expected to provide stability. To manage volatile input costs resulting from Middle Eastern conflicts, Breedon is using commodity hedging and adjusting product pricing through surcharges and targeted increases. Chief Executive Officer Rob Wood expressed confidence in the company financial strength and its ability to adapt to shifting economic conditions, while also noting positive government engagement regarding campaigns to support the domestic cement industry.