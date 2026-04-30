Technology leader ABB has entered a strategic partnership with Alcemy to develop advanced AI solutions focused on decarbonising the global cement and concrete industries. By combining ABB’s established automation systems with Alcemy’s predictive software, the two companies aim to help manufacturers maintain high product quality while significantly reducing their carbon footprint.

The collaboration centres on a closed-loop system that integrates digital insights directly into plant operations. Alcemy’s machine learning models will pull data from the ABB Knowledge Manager to analyse production variables in real time, then send optimised instructions back to the ABB Ability Expert Optimizer. This process allows plant operators to manage material variability more effectively, ensuring consistent quality and better overall performance.

According to Bodil Recke of ABB’s Process Industries division, artificial intelligence is a vital tool for the future of cement production. She noted that the partnership aims to help producers hit their performance targets and sustainability goals simultaneously. Leopold Spenner, CEO of Alcemy, added that the joint effort will bring predictive insights closer to daily operations to improve efficiency across the sector.

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Moving forward, the companies are establishing a framework to explore commercial synergies and technical integration. This includes the development of a joint value proposition designed to help both cement and ready-mix concrete customers use raw materials and energy more efficiently.