SaltX Technology and Holcim have successfully produced Portland-quality cement clinker through a fully electrified process, marking a significant milestone in the journey toward fossil-free construction materials. This achievement, part of an ongoing joint development collaboration, confirms that the most energy-intensive stages of cement manufacturing can be powered entirely by electricity rather than traditional fossil fuels.

The production process took place at SaltX’s research facility in Sweden, where raw meal provided by Holcim was first calcined at an industrial scale. The material was then processed in SaltX’s newly developed Electric Clinker Reactor. This technology replaces the massive, fossil-fueled rotary kilns typically used in the industry. By successfully sintering the material—a high-temperature stage that is notoriously difficult to electrify—the partners have provided a functional proof of concept for a carbon-neutral production line.



Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology, stated that the results prove an electrified process is viable for industrial settings. The compact and flexible design of the Electric Clinker Reactor allows for a more efficient production model compared to traditional methods. Holcim has confirmed that the resulting clinker meets all necessary industrial standards for Portland cement, which is the most common type of cement used globally.



This technical success paves the way for the next phase of the partnership, which includes the construction of a planned pilot plant. As the industry faces increasing pressure to decarbonise, this electrified approach offers a scalable solution to eliminate the heavy carbon footprint associated with conventional cement heating processes.

Advertisement