The International Port of Memphis is preparing for a significant transformation as a dormant grain facility is slated for redevelopment into a new cement plant. This project is moving forward thanks to a US$19.6m Port Infrastructure Development grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which was announced on Monday by Representative Steve Cohen.

According to details shared by the congressman, the US$19.6m investment will fund the construction of an active cementitious material terminal. Key features of the new facility will include a pneumatic barge unloading system, a storage facility, and a specialised system designed to transfer materials directly to trucks for distribution.